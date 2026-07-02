Modi, Japan PM condemn Pakistan-backed terror, call for action against LeT, JeM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Thursday condemned Pakistan-backed terror and called for action against terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The two Pakistan-based terror outfits have been accused of carrying out several attacks in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the joint press statements following their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Modi and Takaichi condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year and took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report of 29 July 2025 mentioning The Resistance Front (TRF).

They also condemned the Red Fort blast that shook Delhi, India's capital, in November 2025. “They called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay," the 16th Japan-India Annual Summit Joint Statement read.

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“The two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross- border terrorism from Pakistan,” the statement read further.

PM Modi and Takaichi called for ‘concerted actions’ against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies, the statement further read.

India-Japan: A partnership of strategic convergence Takaichi is on her first official trip to India as the two countries look ahead to deepen economic and strategic ties. PM Modi on Thursday referred to Takaichi as his ‘younger sister’, hailing her as a "visionary and popular leader" while delivering his statement during a joint press meet.

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Following summit talks between Modi and Takaichi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday, the two leaders addressed media persons, and unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

"Your Excellency, and 'meri chhoti behen' (my younger sister) Prime Minister Takaichi, delegates of the two countries, members of the media, Namaskar! Konnichiwa," Modi said as he began his address. Konnichiwa is a Japanese word used to greet someone.

"I am delighted to welcome Prime Minister Takaichi on her first visit to India for the India-Japan Annual Summit. She is also Japan's first female Prime Minister, and a visionary and popular leader. Furthermore, she hails from Japan's Nara Prefecture, a very important centre of shared Buddhist heritage of India and Japan," Modi said.

The Indian prime minister ended his speech using both Hindi ('bahut bahut dhanyawad') and Japanese ('arigatou gozaimasu') words for expressing thanks.

Takaichi is visiting India at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

In her address in Japanese, which was simultaneously translated in English, Takaichi acknowledged Modi's remarks describing her as his "younger sister".

"The small meeting before and the big meeting...we confirmed that we are on the same page to develop this relationship as brother and sister," she said.