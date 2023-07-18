‘Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan’: PM Modi’s five all-out attacks on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the opposition parties and alleged the 26 non-BJP parties have gathered in Bengaluru to promote corruption.

The PM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On the occasion, Modi also took jibe at the opposition parties, using words like “jamat” and ‘kunba’ and urged people to stay alert.

PM Modi's 5 scathing attacks on Opposition:

1. "People are saying that this gathering is to promote corruption. The opposition parties have given a clean chit to the DMK despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. The Left and the Congress are also silent on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadre."

2. “They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase the corruption of their family. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing.”

3. “People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar bhrashtachar sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured.”

4. “You see how many faces these people have put up. When these people come together in a frame the thought that comes to the mind of people is of corruption of thousands of crores.”

5. "...Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops...24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru,” he said.

