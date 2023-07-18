Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building or NITB of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of state for road, transport and highways and civil aviation, general (retd) VK Singh and senior officials attended the ceremony.

The terminal building is shaped like a shell, depicting the natural environs of the islands. The entire terminal will have 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved through skylights on the roof.

Due to a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) constructed the NITB at an estimated cost of 707.73 crore.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 sq metres, the new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually.

The three-storey building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

