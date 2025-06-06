Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Narrow escape for Odisha minister after his vehicle collides with truck

PTI |
Jun 06, 2025 02:52 PM IST

Narrow escape for Odisha minister after his vehicle collides with truck

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Odisha Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra had a narrow escape on Friday after his car collided head-on with a truck at Barang in Cuttack district, police said.

Though no one was injured in the accident, Patra’s car suffered damages on the front portion. (X)
The incident took place at Sandhapur Square on the Banki Main Road when Patra was on his way to Bhubaneswar, they said.

Though no one was injured in the accident, Patra’s car suffered damages on the front portion, Inspector-in-Charge of Barang police station, Debendra Biswal, said.

“The minister and his driver are unhurt and safe. He used another vehicle and returned to Bhubaneswar,” Biswal said.

The police have impounded the truck and detained its driver, the officer added.

News / India News / Narrow escape for Odisha minister after his vehicle collides with truck
Friday, June 06, 2025
