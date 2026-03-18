Nation comes first: RS deputy chairman Harivansh reflects on tenure in farewell speech

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday delivered his farewell speech in the Upper House thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge. His speech came amid the retirement of 59 MPs from 20 states from the Rajya Sabha. (PTI picture)

“The positive and inspiring words you spoke regarding me will remain a permanent part of my memory,” he said, adding that he prayed all retiring members “remain healthy and active” and continue guiding the nation.

Reflecting on the functioning of the House, Singh said that every two years, one-third of Rajya Sabha members retire and are replaced by new members “filled with new energy, enthusiasm, zeal, and dreams.”

Also Read: Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected: ‘Severely flawed’

He thanked leaders including Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu and members across parties for their support, calling his tenure as deputy chairman a “golden opportunity of a lifetime.”

His speech came on the day when 59 MPs from 20 states retired from the Rajya Sabha.

Concluding his speech, he called for consensus on national issues, stating, “the nation comes first, followed by political parties”.

He observed a shift in parliamentary functioning, noting that earlier the Chair would “conduct” the House, whereas now it often has to “appeal” for order.