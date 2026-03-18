Nation comes first: RS deputy chairman Harivansh reflects on tenure in farewell speech
Concluding his speech, he called for consensus on national issues, stating, “the nation comes first, followed by political parties”
Published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:54 PM IST
By Adrija Dutta
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Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday delivered his farewell speech in the Upper House thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge.
“The positive and inspiring words you spoke regarding me will remain a permanent part of my memory,” he said, adding that he prayed all retiring members “remain healthy and active” and continue guiding the nation.
Reflecting on the functioning of the House, Singh said that every two years, one-third of Rajya Sabha members retire and are replaced by new members “filled with new energy, enthusiasm, zeal, and dreams.”