PM Modi launches three books on life of former V-P Venkaiah Naidu: ‘Will inspire people’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released three books chronicling the life and journey of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the BJP veteran's 75th birthday. During the virtual event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the extraordinary achievements and milestones in Naidu's life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a book launch event via video conference.

"Tomorrow, 1st July, is Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey is completing 75 years. These 75 years have been of extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been of amazing milestones," said Modi.

Read: ‘There is a message, hope people understand’: BJP veteran Venkaiah Naidu on Lok Sabha elections

The prime minister expressed his happiness in releasing the biography – "Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service" authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition – and the two additional books, noting their potential to inspire and guide individuals in the direction of national service.

The two other books released by PM Modi include "Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India", a Photo chronicle compiled by I.V. Subba Rao, former secretary to the Vice-President of India, and a pictorial biography in Telugu titled "Mahaneta - Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu" authored by Sanjay Kishore.

"I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to release his biography as well as 2 more books. I believe that these books will inspire people and show them the right direction of national service," Modi said.

Read: We should strengthen anti defection law: M Venkaiah Naidu

Reflecting on his long association with Naidu, Modi recounted their shared experiences across various roles and responsibilities. "I have had the opportunity to work with Venkaiah Naidu for a very long time. When he was the national president of the party, when he was a senior cabinet colleague in the government, when he was the Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Modi reminisced.

The event was held on the eve of Naidu's 75th birthday at Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.