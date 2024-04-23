We should strengthen anti defection law: M Venkaiah Naidu

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday slammed leaders for party-hopping, abusing their former party bosses after switching sides and said efforts should be made to strengthen the anti-defection laws. He also said political parties should refrain from announcing freebies, and instead focus on providing free education and healthcare. Naidu was presented with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award on Monday. (PTI file photo)

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday slammed leaders for party-hopping, abusing their former party bosses after switching sides and said efforts should be made to strengthen the anti-defection laws.

He also said political parties should refrain from announcing freebies, and instead focus on providing free education and healthcare.

A former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naidu referred to “party-hopping” as a “disturbing trend” said he was not referring to any one party in particular but mentioning a trend that has affected all the parties.

“Defections are being encouraged. We should strengthen anti defection law,” he said.

Naidu, who was presented with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award on Monday, said, “The latest trend is this morning you are in one party, then you quit and join another... Inside (in the old party) you were praising your leader and then left and right you are abusing (the leader... Some are favoured with a ticket also. This is a very disturbing trend.”

Speaking at a function at his residence, he said there should be checks and balances on people switching sides with impunity.

“If anybody wants to change a party, it is allowed in democracy, but then you should resign from the post you got from that party, and then join any party of your choice,” he said.

He also added that he did not once consider switching sides, even when the party was at its lowest.

“I never changed party, even when it was weak with no chance of coming to power, I never thought of it,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when the critics of the BJP have accused it of poaching leaders and giving tickets to about 30% of new inductees, overlooking its own party cadre.

The former VP and Rajya Sabha chairperson also frowned on the tendency to use abusive language.

He said leaders can level accusations, but abusive language should be avoided.

“People abusing and using vulgar language should be avoided and people known to be corrupt should be rejected,” he said.

Doubling down on parties announcing freebies, he said, the trend of promising free amenities is detrimental to the financial health of the state.

“Another trend is people are promising (freebies) left and right... paisa kahan se aaye ga (where will money come from). Political parties must come out with manifestos and schemes supported by the financial health of the state and how they will mobilise the resources. Even when their state has become economically weak, I don’t want to use the word bankrupt, they make promises...” he said.

Asserting that he is against freebies, Naidu said, “If you give education and health free of cost then you can avoid all having to give all other things free... Parties should be questioned on how they will raise the resources.”