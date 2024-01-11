Legislators should not switch political parties frequently: Venkaiah Naidu

Pune: Venkaiah Naidu, former vice-president of India, advised legislatures to remain loyal to their respective political parties and come together under one party of our “nation” and one group which is “Bharat”. Venkaiah Naidu, former vice-president of India (centre in pic), advised legislatures to remain loyal to their respective political parties and come together under one party of our “nation” and one group which is “Bharat (HT)

“If legislators change their parties frequently, citizens will lose interest in politics and it will fail the purpose of democracy. At the same time, the opposition parties should protest and stop the government from doing wrong things, but they should keep in mind that they are not enemies of the government and should allow the legislature to function,” said Naidu while addressing students at the inaugural function of the 13th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) organised by MIT School of Government and MIT World Peace University (WPU) in Pune on Wednesday. His remarks came on the day when Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounced the order on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Greeting the audience in Marathi, Naidu in his speech said that legislators should be role model to people and not disrupt proceedings of the Parliament. “They should keep a positive mindset and discuss, debate, and decide on issues concerning their constituency. Opponents can protest and hold the government accountable, but they should do it within the democratic means. Interest of common citizens should be protected by all of us,” Naidu said.

Vishwanath D Karad, founder-president, MIT WPU, said, “The universe is a manifestation of your intelligence and consciousness. Students should understand and realise the importance of Indian culture. We should understand that humanity and service are two important aspects of any elected representatives.”