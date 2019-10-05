National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:09 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has granted permission to a delegation of National Conference from its Jammu unit to meet party on Sunday president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are currently under house arrest in Srinagar.

“The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will fly from Jammu tomorrow morning,” National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said, according to PTI.

Rana had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet the Abdullahs.

Mantoo said the Jammu unit of the National Conference took the decision to meet the Abdullahs at an emergent meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu region two days ago following the administration’s decision to lift restrictions on the movement of the party’s leaders.

Both Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar have been in detention since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. While 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, Omar is detained at a state guest house.

On Thursday, the administration said Kashmiri leaders in detention will be released but after analysis after an analysis of each individual.

The Abdullahs and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are among more than 500 political leaders and activists under detention since August.

Kashmir has been out of bounds for politicians since August 5 and several political leaders including an all-party delegation have been turned back from Srinagar airport in August. CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had to petition the Supreme Court to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice N V Ramana, began hearing pleas challenging the nullification of Article 370. The bench will also take up individual petitions on alleged restrictions imposed in the Valley and lack of access to basic facilities.

