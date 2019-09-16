Supreme Court allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:47 IST

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was turned away twice from Jammu and Kashmir in the past, can visit the state but cannot hold any political rally, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir can visit four districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Anantnag to meet people.

“He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, who was appearing for Azad, told the bench that he wants to meet people in the region and inquire about their welfare.

“I am a former CM and six-term MP and have not been allowed to go to my state. I was turned away twice from Srinagar and Jammu. I will not hold any rally or do any political activity,” Azad said through Singhvi.

Azad thanked the Supreme Court for permitting him to travel to the Valley. “I will present my report before the Supreme Court. I am happy that no less than CJI has show his concern and he has held that he should visit J&K and see how things are moving,” he said.

In his plea, Azad has also sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members and relatives. Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was “apolitical”.

The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was turned away from the airports in Srinagar and Jammu in August. He was not allowed to visit the state after restrictions were imposed following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its division into two Union territories on August 5.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:26 IST