National Girl Child Day: Amit Shah, other ministers extend wishes

A number of Union ministers and leaders wished the country on National Girl Child Day, which is being celebrated on Monday (January 24). Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Hardeep Puri posted their wishes on social media.

“Prime minister @NarendraModi Ji changed the thinking of women's development into the resolve of women-led development and opened the doors of opportunities. Today the daughters of the country are illuminating the name of India in every field. On 'National Girl Child Day', I convey my best wishes to every daughter of India, the pride of the country,” Shah said on Twitter.

प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी ने Women Development की सोच को Women-Led Development के संकल्प में बदला और अवसरों के द्वार खोले। आज देश की बेटियाँ हर क्षेत्र में भारत का नाम रोशन कर रही हैं।



'राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस' पर मैं देश की गौरव भारत की हर बेटी को शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2022

He also listed schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, which the home minister said turned into people’s movement.

The government of India had launched the BBBP scheme on January 22, 2015, to address major issues related to female empowerment in the country.

“With determination, skill and ambition, the daughters of the country are making their mark in every field today. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been continuously striving for 'Women Led Development’,” Gadkari posted on Koo.

The government of India, in 2008, declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

It is celebrated to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in society.

“On the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay,we celebrate the daughters of India who,with a strong resolve & undaunted idealism,are creating an identity in every sphere. On this day, we vow to bridge the gender divide that hinders women from leading a life of independence &dignity,” tweeted Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated with various programs including awareness campaigns to create a healthy and safe environment for a girl child.