e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / National Institute of Financial Management to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

National Institute of Financial Management to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

Aligning the vision of the Institute for the future with the vision and contribution of Late Jaitley, the Government has decided to rename NIFM as the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Arun Jaitley, Former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee had played a stellar role during his career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019.
Arun Jaitley, Former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee had played a stellar role during his career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The Government of India (GoI) has decided to rename the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad as Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).

NIFM, Faridabad was set up in 1993 as a registered society under Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, GoI with the mandate to train officers of various Finance and Accounts Services recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through the Civil Services Examination as also officers of Indian Cost Accounts Service (ICoAS). The Union Finance Minister is the President of the NIFM Society.

Over a period of time, the Institute has become a resource centre to meet the training needs of Central Government for the senior and middle level of management in the fields of Public Policy, Financial Management, Public Procurement and other governance issues for promoting highest standards of professional competence and practice.

NIFM also caters to the State Governments, Defence establishments, Banks, other Financial Institutions and PSUs. It has ventured beyond training into the field of management education and runs certain AICTE approved programmes leading to Post Graduate Diplomas in Management, in various areas of Financial Management.

Former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Arun Jaitley had played a stellar role during his career as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs during the period May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019.

Aligning the vision of the Institute for the future with the vision and contribution of Late Jaitley, the Government has decided to rename NIFM as the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.

tags
top news
LIVE: AAP surges ahead, Manish Sisodia trails
LIVE: AAP surges ahead, Manish Sisodia trails
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news