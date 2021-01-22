IND USA
Sonia Gandhi at a Congress Working Committee ( CWC ) meeting(Sonu Mehta/HT FILE PHOTO)
'National security compromised': CWC on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats

  • The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over journalist Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp leaked chats, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday alleged that there have been a breach of secrecy in regard to important and sensitive military operations.

"The CWC expresses its grave concern at recent revelations exposing the sordid conversations that have undoubtedly compromised national security. It is clear that among those involved are persons in the highest echelons of government and there has been a breach of secrecy concerning vital and sensitive military operations," the CWC said in a letter.

"The revelations also point to inexcusable and deliberate subversion of government structures, scandalous and extraneous influence over government policies, and a vicious attack on the independence of the judiciary," it added.

The CWC said that the "shameful" compromise of the Modi government with "non-government players" has been exposed.

"It is shocking that three days after the revelations, the Prime Minister and the Central government remain silent on the issue as though the storm will pass," it added.

The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.

"The storm will not pass and we will hold the Central government accountable for compromising national security and aiding India’s adversaries," the resolution added.

The CWC demanded a time-bound investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to enquire into the "breach of national security, violations of the Official Secrets Act and the role of the persons involved."

"Ultimately, those who are guilty of treasonous behaviour must be brought before the law and punished," it added.

Workers of the Congress staged agitations across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, demanding action against Goswami over leaked WhatsApp chats related to the Balakot airstrike and other sensitive national issues. The party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its top leaders were shielding Goswami.

