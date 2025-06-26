Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Nationwide 90-day ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign to begin on July 1: SC

ByAbraham Thomas
Jun 26, 2025 08:29 PM IST

The campaign is being organised with the objectives “to settle suitable matters pending in the courts right from the taluka courts to the high courts of India”

New Delhi: A 90-day nationwide mediation campaign to resolve pending disputes across courts—from district courts to high courts—will begin on July 1, the Supreme Court’s mediation and conciliation project committee (MCPC) and the national legal services authority (NALSA) announced on Thursday.

The Supreme Court’s mediation and conciliation project committee (MCPC) and the national legal services authority (NALSA) announced the Mediation for the Nation campaign on Thursday. (ANI)
The campaign, Mediation for the Nation, will be organised under the guidance of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R. Gavai, patron of NALSA, along with NALSA executive chairman and senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Surya Kant.

A release issued by the Supreme Court said that the pan-India campaign is being organised with the objectives “to settle suitable matters pending in the courts right from the taluka courts to the high courts of India and taking mediation to every nook and corner of the country as people’s friendly mode of dispute resolution.”

“The Mediation for the Nation campaign is being launched across India to settle the pending cases and make people believe that mediation as a mechanism for dispute resolution is peoples’ friendly, cost-effective and speedy with ability to save relationships, time and money,” the statement read.

The campaign, which will conclude on September 30, will deal with cases involving pending matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence, cheque bounce offences, commercial disputes, service matters, criminal compoundable cases, consumer disputes, debt recovery, property partition, eviction cases, land acquisition matters, and other suitable civil cases.

“The process of case identification, information to parties and referral to mediators will commence from July 1 and will continue till July 30. These matters will be transmitted to the concerned court and the total settled matters will be compiled by October 6 and sent to the MCPC,” the statement added.

The campaign will have sittings on all seven days of the week, with provision for hearings in offline, online, or hybrid mode. The taluka and district legal services authorities have been asked to facilitate online mediation.

Nationwide 90-day 'Mediation for the Nation' campaign to begin on July 1: SC
