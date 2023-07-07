100-year-old banyan tree brought back to life in Telangana

A 100-year-old banyan tree, which was felled by some realtors for plotting of land earlier this year, was brought back to life by a nature lover with the help of his friends and local civic authorities in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district. A 100-year-old banyan tree was brought back to life by a nature lover in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district. (HT Photo)

The banyan tree, which weighed over 20 tonnes, with a trunk of around 10 foot in diametre was lifted with the help of cranes and translocated to a private land and carried on a heavy multi-axle truck for a distance of 54 kilometres, where Anil Godavarthi and his friends revived the tree.

“I noticed the banyan tree lying on the roadside on way to my friend Anil Kumar’s village – Ghanpur – near Ghatkesar in Medchal Malkajgiri on May 30... As soon as I saw it, I decided that I have to do something to bring it back to life... the way the tree was left to the vagaries of weather moved me... I consulted my friends and discussed the possibility of relocating it,” Godavarthi told HT.

On the advice of his friends, the Amazon project manager consulted the chief coordinator officer of Telangana State Forest Academy, on how to save the tree. He also spoke to the tree plantation wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Based on the inputs of the experts, the team of young men readied a rescue plan for the banyan tree.

“The entire root system of the tree was intact along with the soil while the top branches of the main tree trunk were cut. We immediately covered the roots with gunny bags and palm fronds and started watering it,” he said.

A 100-metre water pipe was used to fetch water from the nearby nursery run by Ghanpur gram panchayat office. “We engaged the services of some local villagers to see that the roots are watered regularly,” he said.

After nearly two weeks, the tree started sprouting leaves. “It gave us the confidence that we can be successful in reviving the tree... so, I decided to relocate it to my own village Motankondur in Yadadri Bhongir district – about 54km away -- where I have one-acre land,” he said.

“We were looking for a way to translocate the tree over such a long distance. “The HMDA authorities helped us and sent a contractor to assist us,” he said, adding that it was the contractor who said that the tree appears to be around 100-years old.

The exercise to relocate the tree to Motankondur began in the third week of June. Godavarthi and his friends had to deploy four cranes of 12 tonne capacity to lift the banyan tree and place it on a 40-tonne truck. “We carefully carried the tree up to my land in the village within 24 hours,” he said.

On his land, Godavarthi got an eight-foot-deep trench dug up to place the banyan tree. “It was all the more difficult task. We deployed three more heavy cranes to move the tree from the truck, and with the help of an earth mover, we carefully placed it in the trench. Later, we filled it with cow dung and soil...” he said.

Thanking the villagers who lent their helping hand to successfully relocate the tree, Godavarthi said, “The entire exercise cost me around ₹90,000, but it was worth it. The banyan tree is now sprouting new branches and leaves and I am sure it will survive for many more decades,” he added.

Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar, who founded the Green India Challenge initiative, commended the efforts of Godavarthi to relocate the colossal banyan tree.

“As a devotee of mother nature, it is heartening to see the rejuvenation of this century-old tree as it now flourishes with vibrant new leaves. The diligent and painstaking efforts they put forth have undeniably yielded fruitful results, ultimately culminating in truly inspiring story,” he said.

