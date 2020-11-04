e-paper
Naveen Patnaik asks authorities to prevent second wave of Covid-19 in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik asks authorities to prevent second wave of Covid-19 in Odisha

The chief minister directed officials to strictly enforce the pandemic restrictions in order to avoid the second wave of infection and further lockdown.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bhubaneswar
Patnaik said the state should remain on alert from today in order to avoid the second wave
Patnaik said the state should remain on alert from today in order to avoid the second wave(PTI)
         

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday told officials to strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines in the state in order to avoid a second wave of infection after mid-December.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the prevailing corona situation in the state. He said the state should remain on alert from today in order to avoid the second wave.

“There should be no relaxation in implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines even as less positive cases are reported for some days,” he said.

The chief minister directed officials to strictly enforce the pandemic restrictions in order to avoid the second wave of infection and further lockdown. He also asked the district collectors and SPs to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms.

While thanking the people for adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines during the celebration of Durga Puja, Patnaik also appealed to the citizens to repeat the performance during the Diwali festival.

He said to implement the curbs during the Diwali, observers will soon visit different districts. He said there is no opportunity to lower the guard at this juncture when the Covid-19 second wave has already hit places like Delhi, Kerala and several European countries.

“We have to adhere to the guideline like mandatory mask wearing, maintain social distance and handwashing in order to avoid the second wave as well as possible lockdown like situation,” Patnaik said.

Keeping in view the health complications in people after recovery from the Covid-19, the chief minister asked the Health and Family Welfare department to train para-medical staff and doctors to treat such cases.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said a task force is formed to prepare a standard protocol for the care of the post Covid complications in the people.

The chief minister said the economic activities should not slow down due to the pandemic and the officials must focus on livelihood schemes like MGNREGA, Mission Shakti and Urban Wage Employment.

