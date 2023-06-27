Navjot Sidhu's son Karan to marry Inayat Randhawa. See pics

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced her would-be daughter-in-law by sharing a family photograph captured on Monday on the occasion of Durga-Ashtami. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president said that his son honoured the most cherished desire of his mother by exchanging ‘promise bands’ with her fiance on the banks of the Ganga river. Navjot Singh Sidhu with his family.

In one of the photographs posted on his Twitter handle, Sidhu can be seen posing with his wife Navjot Kaur, daughter, Rabia Sidhu, son, Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa.

“The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Twitter users congratulated Sidhus for their newest addition to the family.

“Congratulations Sir. Wishing you more good luck and power and abundance of good health for your entire family,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the new couple and Sidhu Family. God bless the new couple.”

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

On Sunday, the Congress leader tweeted, “Her third Chemo……. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr. Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar.”

“There is a karmic connection……. He saved my life as well when I had nearly fatal pulmonary embolism…….. He conducted successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail…… our guardian angel……. “ In times of prosperity friends aplenty - In times of adversity not one in twenty” ……… thank a ton bro !!” he added.

