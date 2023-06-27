Home / India News / Navjot Sidhu's son Karan to marry Inayat Randhawa. See pics

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan to marry Inayat Randhawa. See pics

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Navjot Singh Sindu shared photographs from an intimate ceremony at the banks of the river Ganga where Karan and Inayat exchanged ‘promise bands’.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced her would-be daughter-in-law by sharing a family photograph captured on Monday on the occasion of Durga-Ashtami. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president said that his son honoured the most cherished desire of his mother by exchanging ‘promise bands’ with her fiance on the banks of the Ganga river.

Navjot Singh Sidhu with his family.
Navjot Singh Sidhu with his family.

In one of the photographs posted on his Twitter handle, Sidhu can be seen posing with his wife Navjot Kaur, daughter, Rabia Sidhu, son, Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa.

“The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Twitter users congratulated Sidhus for their newest addition to the family.

“Congratulations Sir. Wishing you more good luck and power and abundance of good health for your entire family,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the new couple and Sidhu Family. God bless the new couple.”

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

On Sunday, the Congress leader tweeted, “Her third Chemo……. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr. Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar.”

“There is a karmic connection……. He saved my life as well when I had nearly fatal pulmonary embolism…….. He conducted successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail…… our guardian angel……. “ In times of prosperity friends aplenty - In times of adversity not one in twenty” ……… thank a ton bro !!” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
navjot singh sidhu
navjot singh sidhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out