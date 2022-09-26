Home / India News / Navjot Singh Sidhu begins ‘maun vrat’ at Patiala jail: ‘Silence during Navratri’

Navjot Singh Sidhu begins ‘maun vrat’ at Patiala jail: ‘Silence during Navratri’

Published on Sep 26, 2022

Sidhu was moved to the Patiala Central Jail after he surrendered before a local court on May 20 to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage case.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year term in a 1998 road rage case, in the Patiala central prison has begun a nine-day "maun vrat" (vow of silence). His wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wrote a tweet from the cricketer-turned-politician’s handle to state that he “will observe silence during the Navaratri and will meet visitors after 5th of October”.

Previously too, the 58-year-old Congress leader had observed silence for a few days during Navratri. However, the 'maun vrat' will last the entire nine days of the festival.

Sidhu was moved to the Patiala Central Jail after he surrendered before a local court on May 20 to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage case. The Congress leader was earlier let off in the case with a fine of 1,000.

Soon after he was imprisoned, a medical board appointed by a local court in Patiala recommended a high fibre, low carbohydrate and low fat diet — primarily comprising fruits and vegetables without desi ghee, butter or any other saturated fatty oils.

Sidhu suffers from other medical conditions such as embolism and a liver ailment.

In July, less than a month after he started serving his jail term, barrack inmates lodged with Sidhu were shifted elsewhere in the prison after he had reportedly accused them of misusing his cash card. The development was confirmed by Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh.

Sidhu was also given a bed after complaining about knee discomfort. He reportedly found it difficult to get up after sleeping on the floor of his barrack. The jail administration provided him with a hard board bed after he was evaluated by an orthopaedic physician, who also advised him to lose weight.

