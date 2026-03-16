New Delhi, English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia are among the 24 authors in as many languages who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, the National Academy of Letters announced on Monday. Navtej Sarna in English, Mamta Kalia in Hindi among 24 authors to receive Sahitya Akademi Award

The announcement has come months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.

"Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025," it said in a statement.

Sarna has been named the recipient for his novel "Crimson Spring" while Kalia will receive the award for her memoir "Jeete Jee Allahabad".

The awardees will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of ₹1 lakh at a ceremony on March 31, the academy said.

Other awardees include Prasun Bandyopadhyay for "Shrestha Kabita" in Bengali, Yogesh Vaidya for "Bhattkhadaki" in Gujarati, Amresh Nugadoni for "Dada Seerisu Tande" in Kannada, N Prabhakaran for "Maayamanushyar" in Malayalam, Raju Baviskar for "Kalyanilya Resha" in Marathi, Jinder for "Safety Kit" in Punjabi, Jitender Kumar Soni for "Bharkhama" in Rajasthani and Sa Tamilselvan for "Thamiz Sirukathaiyin Thadangal" in Tamil.

Pritpal Singh Betab for "Safar Jari Hai" in Urdu, Nandini Sidha Reddy for "Animesha" in Telugu, Bhagwan Atlani for "Waghoo" in Sindhi, Sumitra Soren for "Mid Birna Chenne Saon Inag Sagai" in Santali, Mahamahopadhyay Sahu Bhadreshdas for "Prasthanacatustaye Brahmaghosah" in Sanskrit, Girijakumar Baliyar Singh for "Padapurana" in Odia, Prakash Bhattarai for "Nepali Paramparik Sanskriti Ra Sabhyata Ko Dukuti" in Nepali and Haobam Nalini for "Kanglamdriba Eephut" in Manipuri are also among the recipients of the award.

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