Navy chief lists initiatives against Covid-19 during PM meet; to open up its hospitals for civilians

As India struggles against the fatal second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) the armed forces have also stepped up their measures to manage the situation. The Indian Navy is opening up its naval hospitals for use of civilians in various cities, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Admiral Singh also apprised the Prime Minister of other initiatives being undertaken by the Navy to better handle the devastating Covid-19 situation in the country as the massive leap in the number of infections has brought the healthcare infrastructure to its knees.

Also read: Delhi to receive 205 tonnes of liquid oxygen in Railways’ biggest single-day load

To assist the country in such unprecedented times, the Navy has redeployed medical personnel at various locations to manage Covid duties, Admiral Singh briefed PM Modi. The Navy is also providing aid to increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, he added, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The Navy is also transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India, Singh briefed the Prime Minister. "Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things," Admiral Singh told PM Modi as per the statement.

The Indian Air Force is already at the task of transporting oxygen containers from different parts of the world to the country to boost the supply of the life-saving gas. The IAF's heavy-lift transport aircraft on Monday airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany and landed in Hindon base in New Delhi.

The forces have also rolled out an operation called ‘CO-JEET’ towards its efforts towards fighting coronavirus by boosting medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains.

Also read: 600 doctors of forces set to join Covid-19 fight, says Rajnath Singh

Under ‘CO-JEET’ the personnel of the three wings of the armed forces – the Army, the Air Force and the Navy – have been pressed into service to help restore oxygen supply chains, set up Covid beds and provide help to the civilian administration in its fight to control the pandemic," PTI quoted Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, as saying.

More than 368,000 new Covid-19 cases pushed the active cases tally to over 3.4 million on Monday. With a fatality rate of 1.1%, the country lost 3,417 lives due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data.