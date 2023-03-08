Navy chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea, crew members rescued

An indigenous Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALH) of Indian Navy made an emergency landing in Arabian sea off Mumbai coast on Wednesday. Navy spokesperson said that the chopper was on a routine sortie off Mumbai when it ditched close to coast, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation. Indigenously manufactured Dhruv helicopter.(AP / Representational Image)

All three crew members on board Dhruv helicopter have been rescued by naval patrol craft and an inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident, the spokesperson added.

“Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Ditching” refers to an emergency landing on water.

ALH Dhruv is a twin engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 ton weight class, and is “type –Certified” for Military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC).

(Further details awaited…)

