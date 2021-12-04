Navy Day 2021: President, other leaders remember success of 'Operation Trident'

The Indian Navy is commemorating it’s the success of its ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 War by marking the Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind and many senior leaders greeted the naval personnel and the families on the occasion.

“On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service,” President Kovind said on Twitter.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Navy an “outstanding force” which protects national interest.

“On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security,” he said in his tweet.

On December 4, during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the Indian Navy played a significant role in the bombing of Karachi harbour, when Operation Trident was launched. Owing to its success, since then December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day.

"On the occasion of Navy Day2021, we reaffirm Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to preserve, protect and promote India's maritime interest, pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts and express gratitude to our veterans,” said Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Other leaders too, like Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the Navy on the occasion.

“Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of #NavyDay. The nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India's maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil emergencies,” Shah said on Twitter.

“Salute to the bravery of all the navy personnel serving to protect the country's maritime borders. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Navy Day. We are all proud of your unwavering commitment, valour and courage to serve and protect the nation,” Adityanath said on Koo.

Operation Trident caused heavy damage to Pakistan’s vessels. It was during this operation that an anti-ship missile ship was used for the first time. Nearly 300 soldiers laid down their lives and around 700 were injured during the course of this particular operation.

During Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and severely damaged Karachi harbour fuel fields.