WATCH: Ahead of Navy Day celebration, Eastern Naval Command concludes dress rehearsal

Ahead of Navy Day celebrations on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh’s largest city Visakhapatnam, a video of Eastern Naval Command’s full dress rehearsals was shared on social media. The final rehearsals for the event were concluded Friday at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. This is the first time the celebrations will be held outside New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

President Droupadi Murmu will be the guest of honour at the show of the country's combat prowess. Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to celebrate the Navy's victory in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. During the operation, the Indian navy successfully caused heavy damage to several Pakistan vessels by bombing Karachi harbour on December 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India still pursuing case of eight ex-Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar

It was also the first time when an anti-ship missile ship was used during an operation. In a stellar role, the navy sank four Pakistani vessels and damaged Karachi harbour fuel fields. The day pays homage to the 300 soldiers who lost their lives during the operation and around 700 who were injured.

At the event, India’s maritime capabilities would be displayed through naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands. The event will start with a ceremonial laying of the wreath at the war memorial ‘Victory at Sea’ on the Beach Road by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the news agency PTI reported. The event will end with a sunset ceremony and illumination of ships at anchorage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON