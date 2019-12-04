Here’s all that you need to know about the Indian Navy Day

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:28 IST

December 4 is celebrated as the Indian Navy day to commemorate Operation Trident which was launched by the Indian Navy to attack Karachi Harbour during the war of 1971 that broke out between India and Pakistan.

The operation was carried out on the intervening night of December 4 and 5 and had caused heavy damage to Pakistan’s vessels. It was during the Trident Operation that an anti-ship missile ship was used for the first time. Nearly 300 soldiers laid down their lives and around 700 were injured during the course of this particular operation.

During Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and severely damaged Karachi harbour fuel fields.

Each year on the eve of the Indian Navy Day, a Beating Retreat ceremony is organised at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The Indian Naval Band performs across places between Gateway of India and Radio Club and warships, aircraft are open for visitors.

On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy.



Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.



May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2019

The navy comes up with a new theme to commemorate Navy day. This year, it is, ‘Indian Navy Silent, Strong and Swift’. Last year’s theme was ‘Indian Navy, Mission-deployed and Combat-ready.’

President Ram NathKovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to extend their greetings on the occasion of the Indian Navy Day.