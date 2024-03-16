Navy intercepts cargo ship hijacked last year, releases photo, video of pirates

New Delhi: The Indian Navy, which has been taking concrete action in international waters against pirates to ensure safe passages to merchant ships, has intercepted a cargo ship named Ruen, which was hijacked by Somali pirates in December. The force released a video of the pirates firing at them. The Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen seized by Somali pirates, which was intercepted by the Indian Navy. Suspected pirates seen aboard the ship.(Navy )

The Indian Navy said in a statement that it is taking action against the pirates in accordance with international law.

Somali pirates seized the Maltese-flagged Ruen in December. They may have used it to attempt to take over a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia. The Indian Navy, however, thwarted their design.

"The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on the high seas. The vessel was intercepted by the #IndianNavy warship on #15Mar," the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said the hijacked vessel opened fire on the Indian warship.

"The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers," it added.

The Navy said the pirates on board have been asked to surrender and hand over civilian captives.

"The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender & release the vessel & any civilians they may be holding against their will," it said.

"The #IndianNavy remains committed to #maritimesecurity & safety of seafarers in the region," it added.

The video shared by the Navy shows a suspected pirate shooting from the deck of the ship.

The Indian Navy has been playing a proactive role in securing the oceanic merchant routes from pirates and terrorists. The force has been responding to distress calls by pirate and drone-hit merchant ships.