Navy's preparedness showed India's ‘maritime dominance’ during Operation Sindoor: Admiral Tripathi

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday that the force's operational readiness and strength during Operation Sindoor showcased the nation's “strategic reach and maritime dominance”. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that with changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever.(PTI)

Admiral Tripathi noted that Indian naval ships, submarines, and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed, showing strength and preparedness to deal with any "potential actions" from Pakistan in the waters.

Addressing an investiture ceremony at the Nausena Bhawan in Delhi, the Indian Navy chief said, "This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance, but sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire, I would say, just in time."

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) said that India's new approach to terrorism, to treat any such act as an act of war, "has added a new dimension to our operational outlook".

"As we navigate an era filled with a complex and rapidly changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever," he said.

The changing geopolitical landscape, along with the ongoing conflicts across the world, has considerably "increased the frequency, diversity and complexity of our task," Admiral Tripathi said.

He congratulated the awardees at the ceremony, terming the occasion a powerful symbol of the Navy's spirit of "courage under fire" and "unwavering commitment to service before self".

Operation Sindoor

All three defence forces, the Army, the Navy and Air Force, joined hands to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7, to carry out targeted strikes on nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The destroyed sites belonged to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were killed under Operation Sindoor.

Following the military operation, Pakistan attempted to launch a retaliatory action, with cross-border shelling and drone attacks across Jammu and Kashmir and other border regions.

However, most of the attacks were thwarted by the Indian armed forces and the nation's air defence system.

After four days of intense fighting, India and Pakistan arrived at a ceasefire understanding on May 10.