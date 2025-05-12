Indian Navy was ready to strike Karachi during Operation Sindoor: Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral A N Pramod on Sunday said that the Indian Navy remained in full readiness on the Arabian Sea in response to Pakistan and was ready to strike select targets, including Karachi, as part of Operation Sindoor. Vice Admiral AN Pramod speaks during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Director General of Naval Operations, along with his counterparts from the Army and the Indian Air Force, addressed a press conference on Sunday about India's Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Navy remained forward deployed in the northern Arabian Sea following naval drills before the launch of the operation. “Our forces remained forward deployed into the Northern Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” the Vice Admiral informed.

The naval officer stated that the Indian Navy's operational edge at sea played a decisive role in Pakistan's “urgent request for ceasefire”.

“Along with the kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan's urgent requests for a ceasefire yesterday,” he said.

“The forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled the Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, which we monitored continuously,” he added.

Deployed within 96 hours

The Vice Admiral said that India's naval forces executed a swift and calibrated response after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and deployed major combat assets within 96 hours.

Sources told news agency ANI that Operation Sindoor has not been called off and India has informed all countries that were in touch after the terror attack that New Delhi will actively respond to any misadventures by Pakistan going forward. “If Pakistan fires, we fire- this is the new normal,” they noted.

In a post on X, the navy's spokesperson said, “The Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture, to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, or Pakistan-based terrorist.”