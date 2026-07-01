Nayara vs public fuel retailers: City-wise comparison of petrol and diesel prices after latest cut

An ease in tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict has begun reflecting in India's fuel market, with prices of commercial LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and Nayara Energy's petrol and diesel seeing significant reductions on Wednesday. The easing comes after months of volatility that had pushed up energy costs globally. (AFP)

The price cuts come after signs of progress in diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran. American negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reportedly held positive discussions in Qatar, while a senior Trump administration official said technical talks with Iran were moving forward, Bloomberg reported.

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The easing comes after months of volatility that had pushed up energy costs globally.

Nayara cuts petrol and diesel prices Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre across its network of more than 7,000 fuel stations nationwide.

The revised prices have taken effect from Wednesday, although the company said pump rates may differ from state to state because of local taxes and value-added tax (VAT).

Also read | Nayara, India’s largest private fuel retailer, cuts petrol price by ₹5, diesel by ₹3

Public sector oil marketing companies have not changed their retail petrol and diesel prices.

Notably, Nayara had also been the first fuel retailer to increase prices during the peak of the US-Iran conflict in March.