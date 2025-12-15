NBWL considering proposal to allow state wildlife boards to clear oil pipeline projects in protected forests

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) is considering a proposal to allow state wildlife boards to consider the laying of slurry, petroleum and crude oil pipelines through roads inside protected forests and wildlife areas, an agenda of the panel’s recent meeting revealed. The NBWL has received several representations from the industrial associations to streamline approvals for slurry pipelines also. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

The standing committee, which met on December 9, also discussed the finalisation of a standard operating procedure for cultural and religious institutions located within forest and wildlife areas. The Union environment ministry had constituted an expert committee to consider such proposals and has already sought comments from states on the expert committee report.

Matters related to petroleum or crude oil pipelines were earlier considered in the NBWL meetings, but now, the standing committee has proposed that they can be cleared at the state level just like drinking water pipelines, optical fiber cables (OFC), telephone lines, electricity cables etc. The Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 currently grant general approval for the use of forest land within the right of way (RoW) of roads for underground utilities.

Currently, Para 12 of the revised guidelines of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 delegates certain powers to the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL). Specifically, it allows the SBWL to grant approvals for the underground laying of drinking water pipelines, OFCs, and power lines up to 11 kilovolts within the permitted RoW of roads located inside national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The NBWL has received several representations from the industrial associations to streamline approvals for slurry pipelines also.

“In order to bring consistency between the Adhiniyam and the Wildlife Protection Rules, it is now proposed that the delegation of powers under Para 12 be further extended to include underground laying of slurry pipelines as well as petroleum or crude oil pipelines within the permitted RoW of roads inside these Protected Areas. This amendment will ensure that the regulatory framework for permissions in forest areas is parallel and harmonised across both the Adhiniyam rules and the Wildlife Protection Act, thereby facilitating streamlined approvals while maintaining ecological safeguards. Several representations from the industrial associations are also received in this regard,” the agenda states. The SC NBWL’s decision on the matter will be available once minutes of the meeting are published.

Another significant agenda that was discussed includes an SOP for submission of proposals concerning cultural and religious institutions located within forest and wildlife Areas.

Presently, proposals concerning the establishment or continuation of religious sites, religious institutions, located within forest or wildlife areas are required to be submitted through the respective SBWLs to the Standing Committee of the NBWL for consideration and recommendation, in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. While examining such proposals, the Standing Committee of the NBWL observed the necessity of formulating an SOP to ensure consistency, transparency, and judicious decision-making in each case. The ministry had formed an expert committee consisting of two NBWL members who had already drafted the SOP. The agenda did not make the SOP public.

Majority of responding states (Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh) have stated that the SOP should apply only to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries (NP/WLS) notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They are not agreeable to the SOP being implemented for reserve forests, protected forests, community reserves etc and hence sought changes. Only Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have given their consent.

Further, states and UTs have submitted their observations and comments on the guidelines for infrastructure development in and around wetlands located within protected areas and their notified eco sensitive zones. HT had reported on September 10 that SCNBWL has decided that guidelines for infrastructural development in and around wetlands located within protected areas and their designated eco-sensitive zones will be circulated to all states and UTs and adopted following finalisation.

This time, the SCNBWL agenda has no public details of various strategic projects, especially those that are defence-related. This was done keeping in mind the sensitivity and strategic nature of these projects, according to those aware of the matter.

“Chaired the 87th Standing Committee Meeting of the National Board for Wildlife in New Delhi today. Detailed discussions were held with particular focus on projects and policies related to biodiversity and wildlife conservation also including matters related to drinking water, defence and public utility proposals,” union environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on X on December 9.

Yadav chaired the 3rd General Body Meeting of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) on Friday. Senior officials from the ministry and members of the General Body participated in the deliberations. It was also attended by scientists and experts in the field of coastal and marine research and management. Yadav directed the general body to finalize the vision document of NCSCM, in alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 theme.

NCSCM is a major implementing partner for the National Coastal Mission 2.0. It was submitted that NCSCM is engaged in a number of research and consultancy projects from different State Governments and UT Administrations and other organizations including international bodies. It has completed 79 CRZ and shoreline management projects and is currently handling 291 projects, according to a note by the environment ministry.