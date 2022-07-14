Home / India News / NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput
india news

NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput

The agency has sought to charge all 35 accused in the case, including Rhea and her brother Showik. If convicted, the actor faces anywhere between 10 and 20 years in jail.
Rhea Chakraborty (File Photo)
Rhea Chakraborty (File Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday handed over copies of its draft charges to a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act and also to several accused in the drugs case it registered after untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency has sought to charge all 35 accused in the case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, for conspiracy to purchase, sell, transport, distribute in high society and Bollywood, finance drug trafficking and or consumption of marijuana, hashish, LSD, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

If convicted, Rhea Chakraborty could spend anywhere between 10 and 20 years in jail.

In the draft charges, NCB has claimed that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from other accused like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, her brother Showik and handed over the drugs to Rajput and made payments for those deliveries.

The agency also claimed that Miranda, one of the charge-sheeted accused, received several deliveries of marijuana from Abdel Basit Parihar, Karamjeet Singh Anand and Suryadeep Malhotra and others, and handed them over to the late actor, at the instance of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

Showik is accused of being in regular touch with the peddlers and placing regular orders for delivery of marijuana and hashish for use of the deceased actor and handing the drugs over to the late actor. Rhea and Showik’s lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea chakraborty ncb
rhea chakraborty ncb
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out