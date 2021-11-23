Home / India News / NCB seizes over 100 kg poppy straw, other drugs during raids in Maharashtra’s Nanded
india news

NCB seizes over 100 kg poppy straw, other drugs during raids in Maharashtra’s Nanded

The NCB said in a note that poppy straw is also known as opium straw, mowed opium straw, crushed poppy capsule, poppy chaff, or poppy husk.
NCB said the drugs were seized from three shops located in the Kamtha area of Nanded.&nbsp;(Representative Image)
NCB said the drugs were seized from three shops located in the Kamtha area of Nanded. (Representative Image)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB said on Tuesday seized more than 100 kilograms of drugs as it busted a drug factory in the Nanded district of Maharashtra during a raid and is conducting more searches at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh.

The anti-drugs agency said it seized 111kg of poppy straw, 1.4kg of opium, cash worth 1.55 lakh and two grinding machines used for grinding poppy seeds, an electronic scale and a note counting machine on Monday.

Also read | Two Kolkata men held with charas get 10-year RI

"On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai raided three shops located at Kamtha, Nanded and busted clandestine drug unit. Other than seizures three persons were intercepted by the bureau," NCB said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

"It is an interstate gang which is operating. Searches in multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh have also begun," Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Mumbai zonal director, said.

Also read | Drugs unit in Kolhapur farmhouse busted by cops. Mumbai lawyer is prime suspect

The NCB said in a note that poppy straw—also known as opium straw, mowed opium straw, crushed poppy capsule, poppy chaff, or poppy husk—is a raw material from which illegal heroin may be produced. Poppy straw is derived from opium poppies that are harvested when fully mature and dried by mechanical means, without the ripe poppy seeds, the note added.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narcotics control bureau drugs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out