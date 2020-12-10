NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court today in its probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:27 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau will produce Azam Sheikh Jumman in a court on Thursday and seek his remand. The agency has said this is the biggest breakthrough in their probe into the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Jumman is known as the “biggest drug dealer” in Mumbai, an NCB official has told ANI.

On Wednesday, the agency raided several locations at Milat Nagar in Lokhandwala based on the information given by Rigel Mahakala, who was arrested late on Tuesday night. Rigel Mahakala was linked to Anuj Keshwani who in turn was linked to Kaizan Ibrahi. All three of them are in jail now. In its biggest seizure so far, the NCB on Wednesday recovered five kilograms of malana cream valued around Rs 2.5 crore, ecstasy tablets, a certain amount of opium and Rs 14 lakh in cash.

Sheikh is the main supplier of drugs linked to this case, the NCB has said. He apparently sourced malana cream, the most desirable Charas in the world, from Himachal Pradesh. An NCB officials told PTI malana cream grows only in Malana region of Himachal Pradesh and its cost ranges from Rs 40-50 lakh per kg in the international market.

Apart from the recovery, the agency has said that it has also found a list of Jumman’s Mumbai clients.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in this case. Both of them are now out on bail. A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court has also said that the charges of illicit drugs financing does not apply to Shwoik.

A number of Bollywood personalities, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal have been interrogated by the NCB. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in NCB’s drug probe and were later granted bail. The NCB started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.