NCERT releases two special modules hailing Operation Sindoor

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced two special modules on Operation Sindoor, calling the special military operation against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) “a triumph of bravery, strategy and innovation.” The modules are aimed at familiarising students with the country’s military prowess during Operation Sindoor (AFP)

“Operation Sindoor— A Saga of Valour”, is meant for preparatory and middle stages (Classes 3 to 8), and “Operation Sindoor— A Mission of Honour and Bravery” is meant for students in the secondary stage (Classes 9 to 12). The modules are aimed at familiarising students with the country’s military prowess.

NCERT modules are supplementary resources in English and Hindi that cover contemporary and culturally significant topics. They are separate short publications on specific topics that are not part of the textbooks but taught through projects, posters, discussions, and debates.

The modules state that even though Pakistan denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, it was carried out on “direct orders” by “Pakistan’s military and political leadership.” They also go into detail about the role of the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, in planning and executing the attack, in what is referred to in the modules as a conspiracy also involving Pakistan’s ISI.

They also feature strategy details that went into the operation, maps of targeted sites and photographs of destroyed Pakistani drones, as well as information on India’s air defence systems, including the S-400, which intercepted and neutralised enemy aircraft and drones.

The secondary module also provides details on the country’s response in the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. “Candlelight marches were held from across the country. Muslim communities in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bhopal wore black armbands and openly denounced the attack. In Kashmir, shopkeepers closed their shops in protest. Villages near the border demanded strong action and supported the Armed Forces,” the module states. It adds that the local (Kashmiri) population “stood up and spoke against terrorists. Their response breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people.”

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck nine terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a response to the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were shot dead by terrorists.

In June, defence minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor was the natural progression from the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, and it was conducted in a manner that forced Islamabad to ask for a ceasefire, articulating India’s firm resolve against terror.

The modules cite historical examples of India’s strong military responses—from the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, and 1999 to the 2019 Balakot strikes .

They also underscore the role of the ‘Make in India’ initiative in Operation Sindoor, quoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: “The operation proved India can break through any enemy defence using what we have made ourselves.”