NCERT textbook renaming row: Official defends move as part of decolonization

Musical instruments and ragas (melodic framework) Santoor, Mridang, Tabla, Veena, and Poorvi inspired the modification of textbook titles to instil a sense of Indian identity in the young generation, a top National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) official said on Friday amid criticism over the move in southern states. An NCERT official said the new textbook titles have not been picked because of linguistic considerations. (HT PHOTO)

Kerala general education and employment minister V Sivankutty criticised Hindi names of English-medium books and accused the Union government of cultural imposition and sabotaging the country’s linguistic diversity.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai demanded the immediate withdrawal of Hindi titles for English textbooks. “This cannot be accepted,” said Selvaperunthagai.

The Congress is part of the ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has opposed the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) and accused the Union government of trying to impose Hindi through it.

The NCERT official cited above said the new textbook titles have not been picked because of linguistic considerations but are part of the pedagogical and philosophical vision of the NEP, which calls for the promotion of Indian languages and knowledge systems. He said the modification in titles was part of a long-awaited decolonization of the education system in line with India’s intellectual traditions, reversing the earlier ones steeped in colonialism.

The official said that the naming of textbooks has nothing to do with promoting one language over another. “The NCERT develops and translates textbooks into Indian languages to make them inclusive and accessible to all learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds,” said the official who did not want to be named.

The NCERT introduced new textbooks as per the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023. New textbooks for classes 1 to 2 were launched in 2023 and 2024, and for classes 4 to 8 this year. The English books for classes 6 and 7 are now titled Poorvi, replacing Honeysuckle and Honeycomb.

The new class 4 English book, titled Santoor, replaces Marigold. The mathematics book for classes 6 and 7 is titled Ganita Prakash. The physical education and well-being book of class 6 is titled Khel Yatra, and the vocational education one is titled Kaushal Bodh. The updated textbooks for classes 9 to 12 will be introduced in the 2026–27 academic session.

The official cited above said that due consideration has been given to culturally resonant names such as Ganit Prakash, Kaushal Bodh, and Khel Yatra. “It is still mentioned that they are textbooks of particular subjects like mathematics, vocational studies, and physical education. They are indicative and meaningful, intending to arouse interest, promote involvement, and connect with India’s heritage. Ideas, values, and imageries are suggested to Indian learners to help them relate to educational content holistically and culturally,” the official said.

He added that the new textbooks are visually appealing, inclusive, culturally rooted, and pedagogically sound. The official said they blend vibrant visuals with stories promoting critical thinking, ethics, and patriotism by highlighting military heroes and civilisational ethos.

The official said the demand for the NCERT textbooks has grown, with 27.5 million books sold in 2023-24 and 59.3 million in 2024-25. “...the numbers are most likely to rise as class 5 and 8 textbooks have been released for the current academic session,” he said.

The official added that NCERT is reshaping education to blend ancient and modern science, ensuring inclusiveness, excellence, and access. He said it aims to nurture curious, compassionate citizens, driving an educational renaissance rooted in the country’s ethos.