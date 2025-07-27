The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is developing two special modules on India’s strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, with an aim to educate students about the country’s military power, education ministry officials said on Saturday. NCERT to unveil two special modules on Operation Sindoor

Both modules are under preparation and will be introduced soon, the officials said.

“While the first special module on Operation Sindoor will be for students of Classes 3 to 8 and second will be available for Classes 9 to 12. The achievements of India and her Armed Forces will be described in 8-10 page modules. The aim of these modules is to make students aware about India’s military power and how Pakistan was defeated once again,” one of the officials cited above said requesting anonymity.

NCERT designs special modules to supplement standard textbooks, focusing on specific themes of contemporary issues.

So far, it has published 16 special modules till June 2025 on various themes including Viksit Bharat, Nari Shakti Vandan, G20 and Chandrayaan Utsav.

“In the coming months, NCERT will also be publishing special modules on Mission LiFE (’LiFEStyle For Environment’); horrors of partition; India’s rise as a space power– from Chandrayan to Aditya L1 to Subhanshu Shukla’s journey to International Space Station,” said another official from the ministry.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck nine terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead by terrorists.

It sparked a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

NCERT’s newly released Class 8 social science textbook has a mention of surgical strike. The book cites Maratha Empire founder Shivaji’s raid on Mughal nobleman Shaishta Khan’s camp at night, forcing him to leave what is now Maharashtra, and likens it to “the modern-day surgical strike”.