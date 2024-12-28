NCP releases list of 11 candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2025

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has officially announced its first-phase candidates for the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2025. The declaration was made after receiving approval from the party's Parliamentary Board. NCP's list was released after approval from the party's Parliamentary Board.(PTI)

Brijmohan Shrivastav, the National General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson, shared that a total of 11 candidates will represent the party in the first phase of the election. These candidates will contest across various constituencies in Delhi, reflecting the party's effort to ensure strong representation in the capital.

Shrivastav in the release emphasized that these candidates represent the core values of the NCP. "We believe that these candidates will best represent our party's vision and commitment to the city's future," Shrivastav remarked.

Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Shri Mulayam Singh from Badli, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, and Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur are among the key candidates. In Okhla, Imran Saifi and in Sangam Vihar, Qamar Ahmad will fight the elections for NCP among other.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to carry out immediate checking of "private" cars coming from Punjab at the border of the national capital.

This comes following the allegations levelled by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who alleged that cash in crores was being transported to Delhi from Punjab for the upcoming assembly polls. Dikshit, who is contesting on Congress seat from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said that private vehicles, with Punjab police escorts, were being used to transfer huge amounts of cash.

Dikshit also requested the Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab, and the state governments in Haryana and Rajasthan to remain vigilant and monitor the movement of such vehicles.

The Delhi LG said the possibility that such "illegal" money will be used to influence the voters ahead of the elections cannot be ruled out. He said that such actions could undermine the free and fair elections.

"Lieutenant Governor has noted that the elections to Delhi Legislative Assembly are likely to be conducted shortly and possibility of using such illegal money in the ensuing election to influence the voters of Delhi cannot be ruled out. Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has also noted that use of money power in election is not only an offence under section 170 & 171 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and section 123 of Representation of People Act, 1951 but also an impediment to free and fair elections," the letter signed by Principle Secretary to Delhi LG read.