e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s Pune flat attached by bank for non-payment of loan

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde defeated his cousin, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, from Parli.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
National Congress Party (NCP ) candidate Dhananjay Munde address a campaign rally at Pattivadgaon village in Beed, Maharashtra.
National Congress Party (NCP ) candidate Dhananjay Munde address a campaign rally at Pattivadgaon village in Beed, Maharashtra.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A flat belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Pune has been attached by Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank for non-payment of a loan of Rs 70 lakh.

The bank issued a notification in a newspaper on October 25 mentioning the details about attaching Munde’s flat. The notice mentions that due to non-payment of loan, the bank has taken symbolic possession of the flat and asked buyers to avoid doing any deal regarding it.

When asked, Munde said he is yet to look into the matter. “I had told the officers of the bank before elections that I am busy with elections and I will settle the matter after the elections. I will decide tomorrow what to do about the action they have taken,” the NCP leader said.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde defeated his cousin, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, from Parli.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 20:25 IST

tags
top news
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News