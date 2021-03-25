NCP leader Sharad Pawar to campaign for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will travel to West Bengal to campaign Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly polls, said NCP chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase on Thursday.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar will campaign in West Bengal in support of Mamata Banerjee. He will be on a three-day visit to the state from April 1, to hold various rallies, press conferences and meet Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Trinamool Bhavan," said Tapase.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.