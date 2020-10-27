NCP looking for non-Congress, non-BJP partners for Goa polls: Praful Patel

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:13 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party will offer a non-Congress non-BJP option for the people of Goa and will look to get together with like minded parties ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state, party leader Praful Patel said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, the former Union minister for civil aviation, also said that a post-poll anti-BJP alliance could be on the cards in Goa on the lines of the Maha Vikas Angadi (MVA) government in neighbouring Maharashtra.

“I am sure the NCP along with like minded parties without Congress or BJP will be in a position to build trust of the people of Goa. NCP will work in every constituency in Goa and try to build the party in a formidable way. Certainly not with BJP or Congress as I said, last time, they (Congress) did not want to have an alliance with us. Now also they are making announcements that they will fight on their own. We will definitely not go with AAP,” Patel said.

When asked who these other parties would be, Patel said that he was looking at smaller parties and independents.

“Last time so many won as independents and there are smaller parties. I have been approached by many persons from Goa, some sitting MLAs too and others,” he said.

Patel said that a senior minister from the Maharashtra government will be in charge of Goa affairs so that the party could reach every constituency effectively in the next 18 months.

Goa is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022.

The NCP is currently represented by a lone MLA -- Churchill Alemao in the Goa Legislative Assembly who has chosen to remain ‘neutral’ while supporting the government on some issues, opposing them on others but choosing to remain seated when issues are put to vote in the legislative assembly.

Political developments in the state have been picking up pace with an eye on the elections now barely 18 months away with a former BJP MLA joining the Goa Forward Party along with a few other people including former BJP MLAs.