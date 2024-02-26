NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho elected new Dy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly

Yepthomi is the MLA from Suruhoto Assembly constituency in Zunheboto district. HT Image

The deputy speaker post was vacant since the formation of the new House in March.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that NCP MLA Yeptho was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the post and that he has been unanimously elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

His name was proposed by NDPP minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse and NCP MLA P. Longon.

Congratulating Yeptho on becoming the new Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister Rio said Yeptho, though a first-timer in the state assembly, has rich experience in public domain and also served as leader of various student bodies and also as the chairman of village council – Khekiya in Dimapur district.

Rio expressed hope that under Speaker Longkumer, Yeptho will be able to catch up with the role of the new office and also function as an efficient deputy speaker.

Rio also assured the constant support and cooperation in the discharge of his constitutional duty as deputy speaker of the House.

Speaker Longkumer also extended congratulations to Yeptho.

Yeptho thanked the chief minister and the legislators for unanimously electing him to the post.

He sought the support of the Speaker and members in performing his duties to the best of his ability and as per the trust and confidence of the members.

"I shall perform my duty in all sincerity with dignity and impartiality preserving the rich tradition of the August House", he said.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 25 MLAs, BJP 12, NCP 7, NPP 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) 2 each, JD(U) 1 and Independent 4.