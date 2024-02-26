 NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho elected new Dy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho elected new Dy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly

NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho elected new Dy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly

PTI |
Feb 26, 2024 02:34 PM IST

NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho elected new Dy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly

Yepthomi is the MLA from Suruhoto Assembly constituency in Zunheboto district.

HT Image
HT Image

The deputy speaker post was vacant since the formation of the new House in March.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that NCP MLA Yeptho was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the post and that he has been unanimously elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

His name was proposed by NDPP minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse and NCP MLA P. Longon.

Congratulating Yeptho on becoming the new Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister Rio said Yeptho, though a first-timer in the state assembly, has rich experience in public domain and also served as leader of various student bodies and also as the chairman of village council – Khekiya in Dimapur district.

Rio expressed hope that under Speaker Longkumer, Yeptho will be able to catch up with the role of the new office and also function as an efficient deputy speaker.

Rio also assured the constant support and cooperation in the discharge of his constitutional duty as deputy speaker of the House.

Speaker Longkumer also extended congratulations to Yeptho.

Yeptho thanked the chief minister and the legislators for unanimously electing him to the post.

He sought the support of the Speaker and members in performing his duties to the best of his ability and as per the trust and confidence of the members.

"I shall perform my duty in all sincerity with dignity and impartiality preserving the rich tradition of the August House", he said.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 25 MLAs, BJP 12, NCP 7, NPP 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) 2 each, JD(U) 1 and Independent 4.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On