NCPCR notice to Twitter on pic shared by Rahul Gandhi with rape victim's family

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Twitter India to take action against an image shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that revealed the identity of family members of rape victim violating provisions of the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act. It further asked the microblogging platform to remove the photo. The child rights body has also reportedly asked the Delhi Police to take action against Gandhi over the matter.

A Delhi-based lawyer has also filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Gandhi for sharing the photo. An FIR has been registered against the Congress leader based on the complaint from Vineet Jindal.

Gandhi had, on Wednesday, shared an image of himself with the parents of a Dalit minor who was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi’s Old Nangal area. The faces of all three seated inside a vehicle can be seen in the photo as they engaged in a conversation. Gandhi had gone to meet the bereaved family after news of the minor’s gangrape and murder broke. Following his visit, Gandhi told the media he would stand by the family till they get justice.

Along with the image, he wrote, "The parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Taking to Twitter, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote that revealing the identity of the girl by tweeting a photo of her parents is a violation of the POCSO Act. “Taking cognizance of this, the NCPCR has asked Twitter India to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi and remove the post," the NCPCR tweeted.

The notice, addressed to the resident grievance officer of Twitter India, the NCPCR said it had received a complaint that the photo shared by Gandhi "reveals the identities of the girl" by showing her parents.

Earlier, BJP’s Sambit Patra said the party will urge the child rights body to take cognisance of the tweet as it violates Section 23 of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act. Accusing Gandhi of indulging into politics over the incident, Patra said the Congress practices double speak on the issue of rapes and crimes against Dalits as it maintains silence when such crimes take place in Congress-ruled states.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of a statement from the minor's mother who said her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without the family’s consent on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, the NCPCR has asked the district magistrate to submit an action taken report within 48 hours in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case. The commission further asked the DM to ensure that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation.

