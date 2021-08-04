Rahul Gandhi politicising rape, murder of Dalit girl in Delhi: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of revealing the identity of a minor who was raped and murdered in Delhi’s Nangal village.

Gandhi visited the girl’s family this morning and tweeted a picture of the parents. Referring to that photograph, BJP’s Sambit Patra said the party will urge the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to take cognisance of the tweet as it violates Section 23 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act that prohibit revealing a minor’s identity.

The victim, a nine-year-old Dalit girl, was allegedly raped, murdered and then hurriedly cremated by the alleged perpetrators who are now in police custody. The four accused, including a 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, were booked under sections related to rape, murder and threats, and under provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. The accused maintain that the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from an electric cooler. The family have alleged that the accused hurriedly cremated the body after threatening them.

Following his visit, Gandhi told mediapersons that he will stand by the family till they get justice.

The BJP, however, accused him of politicising the issue. Patra said the Congress indulges in double speak on the issue of rapes and crimes against Dalits; maintaining silence when such crimes take place in Congress-ruled states. Citing the case of Rajasthan where the Congress is in power, Patra said, “According to NCRB [National Crime Records Bureau], Rajasthan tops the list of rape cases. Rape cases in Rajasthan have increased by 30% in the last six months. In 2020, there were 13,750 rape cases in Rajasthan.”

The BJP leader said the victim (in Delhi) must get justice, but so should those victims who have been raped and subjected to heinous crimes in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, which are also ruled by the Congress.

Sambit Patra, this isn't politics, it is humanity, which your cunning leader totally lacks and our leader is filled with.





Later in the day, reacting to BJP allegations, Youth Congress leader Srivatsa tweeted, “Sambit Patra, this isn’t politics, it is humanity, which your cunning leader totally lacks and our leader is filled with.”