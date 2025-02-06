Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP's Dhananjay Munde gets son support in domestic dispute with 1st wife, she alleges pressure

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2025 09:59 PM IST

Dhananjay Munde’s first wife Karuna Sharma, who has a son and daughter with him, had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020.

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing domestic dispute of Maharashtra politician Dhananjay Munde, his son has come to his defense following a court’s recent order for him to pay interim maintenance to his estranged wife and daughter.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Dhananjay Munde’s first wife Karuna Sharma, who has a son and daughter with him, had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020. She subsequently sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.'

Also Read | Sarpanch murder: On first visit to Beed, CM says district will get a new identity

On February 4, a Bandra magistrate’s court partially granted a plea by Karuna Sharma for interim maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The court directed the minister to pay 1,25,000 per month to her and 75,000 to their daughter.

Seeshiv Munde, the couple’s son, issued a message on Thursday, stating that despite his father being “strict” with his mother, he had never been harsh with his children. Seeshiv also accused Karuna Sharma of tormenting him and his sister.

Munde's first wife denies allegations, says son being pressured

Karuna Sharma denied the allegations, claiming that Seeshiv was being pressured by Munde to make such statements. She later told reporters that both Dhananjay and Seeshiv were discouraging her from speaking to the media, considering it harassment.

"My son is being forced to post statements. Dhananjay Munde is a state minister. My children do not want to go to jail or be falsely implicated in cases," news agency PTI quoted Karuna Sharma as saying.

Karuna also added that her children had suffered due to the strained relationship between her and Munde, and claimed that her son had been frequently called by his father while she was speaking to the press.

Karuna further took a dig at Seeshiv, mentioning that he was unemployed and did not own any property despite being the only son of the Munde family. “The only son of the Munde family is sitting unemployed at home. Walmik Karad, who was a servant, has properties worth over 4,000 crore, but the son of the Munde family doesn’t have any property in his name,” she said.

This ongoing dispute also comes at a time when Dhananjay Munde is embroiled in a controversy involving his close aide, Walmik Karad, who was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, Munde's home turf in central Maharashtra.

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader Dhananjay Munde is the minister Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection in the Maharashtra government.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On