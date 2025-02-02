Dy CM Ajit Pawar asks medical facilities in merged villages be transferred to PMC

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed that all Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the merged villages be handed over to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by March this year. Despite the merger of 23 villages into PMC limits, the facilities are being managed by the Zilla Parishad. (Hindustan Times)

The issue has gained prominence as cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have surged primarily in the merged villages. Despite the merger of 23 villages into PMC limits, the facilities are being managed by the Zilla Parishad.

Pawar convened a meeting at the Council Hall with officials from PMC, the state health department, and the Pune Zilla Parishad to discuss the issue.

Pawar said, “Since these areas have been merged into PMC, the zilla parishad should hand over these facilities to the civic body by March. Even the staff should be transferred accordingly.”

Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health officer, said, “After the merger, we requested the handover of these facilities, but it has not taken place. Although PMC is maintaining these facilities, they are managed by the Zilla Parishad.”

A senior official requesting anonymity, said, “Following the merger, the staff at these facilities are operating at their convenience. When PMC health office issues directives, they deny orders, claiming they will only follow instructions from district officers. Yet, they approach PMC for funds and other work. In light of this, it is welcome that Ajit Pawar has given clear instructions.”

Officials believe that transferring these facilities to PMC will enable the civic body to provide better health services in the merged villages.

Similar issues regarding the handover of schools and other government offices in these areas remain unresolved.