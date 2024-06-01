 NCW hosts final consultation on women's property rights, calls for legislative reforms | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NCW hosts final consultation on women's property rights, calls for legislative reforms

PTI |
Jun 01, 2024 10:50 PM IST

NCW hosts final consultation on women's property rights, calls for legislative reforms

New Delhi, Delving into the complexities surrounding women's property rights under various personal laws and other customary practices, experts on Saturday stressed the need for legislative reforms to address existing inequities and empower women economically.

The experts met for a consultation on the vital theme of "Women's Rights under Property Laws" organised by the National Commission for Women .

In a statement, the NCW said the final consultation delved into the complexities surrounding women's property rights under Hindu Law, Muslim Law, Parsi Law, Christian Law, and other customary practices.

"Participants engaged in nuanced discussions, recognising the need for legislative reforms to address existing inequities and empower women economically. This consultation aimed to address the complexities and challenges faced by women in asserting and safeguarding their property rights," it said.

The event, inaugurated by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, brought together an array of distinguished participants including former high court judges Deepa Sharma and Justice Manju Goel, former Law Secretary P K Malhotra, vice-chancellors, senior advocates and academicians.

In her opening remarks, Sharma highlighted the complex nature of women's property rights in India, noting the significant influence of religion, marital status, kinship norms, and tribal affiliations.

She spoke on the disparities across different states and religions, which often result in limited property rights for women, thereby affecting their economic autonomy and perpetuating gender discrimination.

Over recent months, the NCW has conducted regional consultations in partnership with educational institutions and legal bodies to gather diverse insights and recommendations.

The NCW said key discussions centred on discriminatory provisions within existing property laws, particularly those related to inheritance and succession rights, and the necessity for comprehensive reforms to ensure gender equality and justice for women.

The consultation deliberated on issues such as the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, the Indian Succession Act, 1925, Muslim Personal Law, Parsi Succession Laws, matrimonial property laws, and customary laws. The discourse highlighted the challenges faced by women in asserting and safeguarding their property rights.

The NCW said it acknowledged the insights and suggestions provided by all participants and stakeholders during the consultation process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

India News
