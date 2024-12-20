NCW seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over BJP MP Phangnon Konyak's ‘misconduct’ charge

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the allegation of misbehaviour with a Bharatiya Janata Party MP inside the Parliament premises during a scuffle between the INDIA and NDA MPs. The NCW described the incident as a "direct affront" to the dignity and rights of women parliamentarians.(REUTERS)

The woman's panel urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to act against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over BJP MP Phangnon Konyak's complaint that he "misbehaved" with her during a protest on the Parliament's premises.

The Commission, led by chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, also expressed grave concern over the matter, emphasising that Parliament must exemplify respect and equality.

The NCW described the incident as a "direct affront" to the dignity and rights of women parliamentarians. It also called for strong measures to ensure such conduct does not go unchecked.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged incident on Thursday, and swift action should be taken to ensure such incidents are addressed and the dignity of women parliamentarians upheld.

BJP woman MP calls out Rahul for threatening, pushing her

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Phangnon Konyak on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of pushing and threatening her during a heated exchange inside the Parliament premises.

In a letter addressed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Konyak expressed her deep distress over the incident, which she claims “severely hurt her dignity and self-esteem”.

"My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," she said in a communication to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar who said he would look into it.

She also requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and submitted a notice in that regard, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Congress has rejected the charges and Gandhi has said it was the ruling party MPs who "stopped, threatened and intimidated" him.