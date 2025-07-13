NCW seeks ‘timebound’ probe after Odisha student’s self-immolation attempt

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of a "deeply disturbing" report from Odisha where a college student in Balasore attempted to set herself ablaze allegedly after facing harassment and asked the State Director General of Police (DGP) to take strict action against the culprits. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar asked the DGP to ensure a "fair and time-bound" investigation.(PTI)

The NCW has sought an Action Taken Report to be submitted to the Commission within three days and asked the DGP to ensure a "fair and time-bound" investigation.

"The student, currently in critical condition with 90 per cent burns, has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Hon'ble Chairperson Ms Vijaya Raghavkar has strongly condemned the incident and directed the DGP Odisha to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, take strict action against the accused, and extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost," the NCW said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government have informed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, an Assistant Professor of the FM Autonomous College (Fakir Mohan Autonomous College), following the self-immolation attempt by a woman student of the college on July 12.

The Higher Education Department, Odisha Government, has suspended Dillip Kumar Ghose, Assistant Professor and Principal of the College.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said, "In the case of a female student who attempted self-immolation, prima facie evidence has been established against a teacher. He has been arrested and forwarded to the court. This student has complained to the Internal Compliance Committee on June 30th. We are enquiring about the findings of their report. Whoever is found guilty, accountability will be fixed for them."

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that the matter had been going on for the past few days.

"This matter has been going on for many days. Initially, the Police had been assured by the college that they would complete the enquiry committee's report in five days," Sarangi told ANI.