Home / India News / NCW talks focus on women-friendly labour legislations

NCW talks focus on women-friendly labour legislations

Zonal consultations have begun, and two such consultations, with the south Indian states and eastern states, have been carried out.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 09:20 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A group of migrant workers along with their families rest at National Highway as they walk towards their native state, at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
An integrated portal for women migrant workers, the implementation of the workplace sexual harassment law and the inclusion of domestic workers were the key suggestions made during deliberations for a legal review of the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act. The deliberations have been initiated by the National Commission for Women to make the 1979 legislation women friendly.

Zonal consultations have begun, and two such consultations, with the south Indian states and eastern states, have been carried out. In all, five zonal consultations will take place. Review findings will be submitted to the Union ministries of women and child development as well as the ministry of labour and employment.

A revision of the legislation’s title is one of the suggestions, in addition to recommendations for fixing the wage gap. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that in most cases, women migrant workers do not get as many benefits as men. “The role of the middleman or a contractor, who controls salaries, must be reviewed. They control the wages and in almost all cases; the women get paid lesser,” Sharma said

