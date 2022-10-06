Home / India News / NCW to send notice to Congress’ Udit Raj over comments against President Murmu

NCW to send notice to Congress’ Udit Raj over comments against President Murmu

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 02:41 PM IST

The former Congress MP earlier stoked controversy with his “chamchagiri” comment against President Murmu. He claimed that “no country should get such a president”

The Congress leader attacked President over her statement on salt which she gave during her Gujarat visit. (President of India | Twitter)
The Congress leader attacked President over her statement on salt which she gave during her Gujarat visit. (President of India | Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said it is going to send a notice to Congress leader Udit Raj for his “highly objectionable” statement against President Draupadi Murmu.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also demanded the leader’s apology.

“Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice,” Sharma said in a tweet.

The former Congress MP earlier stoked controversy with his “chamchagiri” comment against President Murmu. He claimed that “no country should get such a president”.

Also Read: BJP hits out at Cong leader for Droupadi Murmu tweet; Udit Raj defends

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Raj for his derogatory comment.

“After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President!” he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader attacked President over her statement on salt which she gave on Monday during her Gujarat visit.

The President said Gujarat produced 76% of the country’s salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out