NCW to send notice to Congress’ Udit Raj over comments against President Murmu

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said it is going to send a notice to Congress leader Udit Raj for his “highly objectionable” statement against President Draupadi Murmu.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also demanded the leader’s apology.

“Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice,” Sharma said in a tweet.

The former Congress MP earlier stoked controversy with his “chamchagiri” comment against President Murmu. He claimed that “no country should get such a president”.

Also Read: BJP hits out at Cong leader for Droupadi Murmu tweet; Udit Raj defends

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Raj for his derogatory comment.

“After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President!” he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader attacked President over her statement on salt which she gave on Monday during her Gujarat visit.

The President said Gujarat produced 76% of the country’s salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.