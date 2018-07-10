ND Tiwari’s condition has deteriorated, organs are failing: Uttarakhand CM

The condition of veteran politician ND Tiwari, who was shifted to an ICU at a private hospital in New Delhi three days ago, has deteriorated as many of his organs have stopped working, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat said on Tuesday.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on September 20 last year after suffering a brain stroke.

Hospital sources also said that the condition of the former chief minister of Uttarakhand is “very serious”.

Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had said on Sunday that he was shifted to the ICU a day before and his condition was “extremely serious”.

Rawat, who is in Delhi, told reporters that he has spoken to the doctors who are treating Tiwari.

“ND Tiwari ji’s condition is extremely serious and many of his organs have now stopped working. More than medicines, he now needs blessings,” he said at the hospital premises.

Shekhar had earlier said that his father had been put on dialysis “due to failure of his kidneys” and he is also being given antibiotics and antifungal medicines to fight infection in his stomach.

“His doctor said that he is suffering from acute bacterial infection in stomach region and his kidneys stopped functioning on Saturday,” he had said.

Rawat also recalled the days when the senior politician had served as the Uttarakhand chief minister.

“He would teach us how to do government work. Tiwari ji would guide us how to progress in politics. He is like a guru to me,” he said.